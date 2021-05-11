Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. AfricaEconomy SA’s manufacturing output up 4.6% year on year in March By News Wire May 11, 2021 0 51 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Nigerian Banks’ Near-Term Credit Risks Ease May 17, 2021 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply Gap May 17, 2021 MPR expected to remain 11.5% as concerns on Nigeria’s fragility economic recovery outweighs inflation May 17, 2021 Sudan pursues debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference May 17, 2021 News Wirehttps://naija247news.com South Africa’s manufacturing output rose 4.6% year on year in March after falling by a revised 2.5% in February, the statistics agency said on Tuesday. Factory production was up 3.4% month on month in March, Statistics South Africa said. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleGlobal renewable energy grew at fastest pace in two decades in 2020 – IEANext articleKenya plans to set up emissions trading system - Advertisement - More articles In Senegal, architects ditch concrete for earth in revival of old techniques May 17, 2021 SA’s rand firmer as U.S. Fed stance supports risk demand May 14, 2021 U.S. lifting Ebola travel restrictions on Guinea May 14, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Nigerian Banks’ Near-Term Credit Risks Ease May 17, 2021 Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing demand-supply Gap May 17, 2021 MPR expected to remain 11.5% as concerns on Nigeria’s fragility economic recovery outweighs inflation May 17, 2021 Sudan pursues debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference May 17, 2021 Social media restrictions lifted in Ethiopia, NetBlocks says May 17, 2021 Related
