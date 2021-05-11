Monday, May 17, 2021
Africa Economy

SA's manufacturing output up 4.6% year on year in March

South Africa’s manufacturing output rose 4.6% year on year in March after falling by a revised 2.5% in February, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 3.4% month on month in March, Statistics South Africa said.

