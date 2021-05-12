Ecobank, NIDCOM support Nigerians in diaspora’s economic development

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has partnered with Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission to enhance the economic development and integration of Africa through its support to Nigerians living and working abroad.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, while speaking at the maiden edition of the Diaspora Quarterly lecture series recently stated that Ecobank remained a critical bridge for Nigerians abroad, as it has made huge investments in the necessary platforms to enable them connect with home seamlessly.

“Nigerians in the diaspora play a major role in nation-building. Their contribution goes a long way to catalyse economic development.

“For us at Ecobank, we are a pan-African institution positioned to foster the economic growth and integration of our continent. So we are particularly pleased to work closely with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ably led by the Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Nigerian living abroad remits home seamlessly and affordably, access viable investment opportunities and as the financial institution of choice for Nigerians abroad, we have deployed the necessary resources to actualise this.”

Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, also spoke at the event.

He said harnessing the human capital and material resources of Nigerians in the diaspora towards the socioeconomic, cultural and political development of Nigeria could no longer be ignored.

Dada said it was legit to describe the Nigerian diaspora as catalysts for accelerated development deserving to be treated and regarded as such.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, outlined the achievements and sweeping reforms embarked upon by the ministry and its parastatals particularly the Nigerian Immigration Service.

He added that shortage of passports would soon be a thing of the past