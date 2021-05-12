Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Politics & Govt NewsPolitical parties

Eid-el-Fitr: APC urges Nigerians to pray for country’s leaders, peace, unity

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
6

Must read

Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

By Emmanuel Mogbede
Abuja, May 12, 2021 The All Progressives Congress(APC) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country’s leaders, its peace and development.
The APC said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, its National Secretary, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday in Abuja.
“As we celebrate, we enjoin Nigerians to use this period to demonstrate the essence of Ramadan which is about personal sacrifice and sharing with the less privileged.
“We also urge Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for our leaders and the country’s peace and development.
“Our collective efforts is required to ensure that citizens enjoy the many pro people developmental strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in an atmosphere of peace,” he said.
Akpanudoedehe further called on all people of goodwill and patriotic citizens to use the occasion to extend their spiritual support for the efforts of the Buhari administration in its continued quest to place the country on the path of economic prosperity.
He assured Nigerians of the Buhari-led government’s commitment to securing the nation from all fifth columnists and secessionist elements who had continued to seek ways of dragging the nation backward.
Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of 30 days fasting and abstinence from worldly pleasures and utmost devotion to the Almighty Allah by Muslims

Previous articleEid-el-Fitr: PDP urges unity, patriotism to tackle national challenges
Next articleAccord Party determined to win 10 LGAs in Lagos
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com