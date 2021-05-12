By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

Ibadan, May 12, 2021 Mr Olasunkanmi Tegbe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State in 2019, has distributed about 5,000 packed food stuffs to the less privileged for Eid el-Fitr celebration.

Naija247news reports that the food stuffs were shared across the 33 local government areas of the state on Wednesday.

Tegbe equally distributed the food stuffs to religious, community and political leaders across the state.

“We thank the Almighty for making it possible for us see the end of the holy month and witness this year’s Eid el-Fitr.

“As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, let us ensure we remain steadfast in our relationship with God.

“We should put into practice the wisdom we have acquired in the month of Ramadan,’’ he said.

He congratulated Muslims on Eid el-Fitr celebration and urged them to let the lessons of Ramadan reflect in their daily lives.

Tegbe urged the people of Oyo State to be vigilant and be there brother’s keepers.

“At all times, we have to be on guard and look out for one another, we need one another.

“You should report any suspicious situation around you to security personnel to prevent any bad occurrence.

“My Tegbe Foundation which has been in the forefront of providing succour to many Oyo citizens who are in need, will continue to contribute its quota to make our dear state a better one,’’ he said.

Naija247news reports that Tegbe, a civil engineer and a management consultant, is the Mogaji of Oguntegbe Compound, Labo, Ibadan