Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Eid-el-Fitr: PDP urges unity, patriotism to tackle national challenges

By Naija247news, Nigeria
By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, May 12, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr to be patriotic and united in confronting the challenges facing the nation.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, to felicitate Nigerians on the Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end holy month of Ramadan.
Ologbondiyan said that the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance and inner peace embodied in the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan should continue to guide Nigerians to overcome the challenges of life.
“As a people, we are faced by all sorts of new surge in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness and the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive, believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass.
“ Nigerians should also use the occasion to pray for the country and show love to one another, especially the downtrodden and the victims of the scourge of terrorism and banditry in our nation,” he said.
Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to keep their trust in God’s infinite mercy at this critical time.
He wished Nigerian Muslim faithful a pleasant Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

