The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), has urged the federal government to maintain the ban on the importation of the commodity into the country.

According to them, the policy would further boost local capacity as well as incentivise farmers.

The National President of the association, Dr. Bello Abubakar, made the call during the inauguration of the first National Maize Pyramids and flag off of the 2021 wet season farming in Katsina State.

The event was organised in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abubakar stated that maize farmers are currently producing enough to meet up with the demand gap of the commodity.

He said: “We say no to maize importation into Nigeria and we will always support the Central Bank of Nigeria for denying maize importers forex, because the CBN supports President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of, “eat what we produce and produce what we eat.”

He said as far as maize is concerned, “we can produce enough for our consumption and industrial use.”

Assessing the impact of the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), he pointed out that the project had assisted smallholder maize farmers to boost quality production as well as lead a sustainable life.

On loan repayment by farmers, Abubakar, appealed to his colleagues to cultivate the habit of repaying their loans in order to ensure the success of the ABP.

According to him: “The success of the Anchor Borrower’s Programme lies in our conduct as maize farmers, we therefore, need to be optimistic in our thoughts and in repaying our loans as at when due for the survival of the programme”

“Anchor Borrower’s Programme was initiated in the first instance to help link smallholder farmers to processors, thereby creating viable and sustainable money – a word is enough for the wise – please, let us wake up and accept the challenge of repaying our loans.”