Lagos, May 11, 2021 Key indicators of the domestic equities market increased further on Tuesday by 0.18 per cent, amid demands for Dangote Cement.

Speficially, the All-Share Index grew by 70.22 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 39,382.96 from 39,312.74 posted on Monday.

Accordingly, month-to-date and year-to-date losses moderated to 1.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

In the same vein, the capitalisation inched higher by N37 billion or 0.18 per cent to close at N20.527 trillion against N20.490 trillion on Monday.

The positive performance was spurred by investors’ sustained buy interests in Dangote Cement and 20 others.

The market closed on a positive note with 21 stocks in contrast with 17 losers.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms with 9.62 per cent to close at 57k per share.

Presco followed with 9.58 per cent to close at N78.90, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust rose by 9.21 per cent to close at 83k per share.

Africa Prudential rose by 9.17 per cent to close at N6.55, while Unity Bank appreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at 60k per share.

On the other hand, Regency Alliance Insurance led the losers’ chart in percentage terms with 8.82 per cent to close at 31k per share.

Honeywell followed with a loss of 5.83 per cent to close at N1.13, while Cutix shed 4.98 per cent to close at N2.10 per share.

United Capital dipped four per cent to close at N5.76, while Wapic Insurance depreciated by 3.77 per cent to close at 51k per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded decreased by 8.5 per cent with 296.60 million shares valued at N3.36 billion exchanged in 4,265 deals.

This was against a total of 341.19 million shares worth N3.28 billion achieved in 4,867 deals on Monday.

Transactions in the shares of Access Bank topped the activity chart with 58.56 million shares valued at N494.15 million.

UACN followed with 38.27 million shares worth N394.22 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 27.15 million shares valued at N62.36 million.

Zenith Bank sold 26.42 million shares worth N609.74 million, while Transcorp transacted 15.63 million shares valued at N14.18 million.

