Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Politics & Govt NewsPolitical parties

PDP constitutes screening appeal panel for Anambra guber primaries

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
14

Must read

Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, May 12, 2021 The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Screening Appeal Panel ahead of its primaries for Anambra governorship election.
The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Akobundu said the party approved the nomination of former Imo Gov. Achike Udenwa as the Chairman of the panel, and Mr Uzo Azubuike as the Secretary.
“The panel will consider appeals arising from the screening exercise of the Anambra Gubernatorial Primary Election,” the party said.
Akobundu said that the panel would sit on May 19 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
Naija247news reports that the other members of the panel include Amb. Taofik Arapaja, Mrs Theophilus Shan, Chief Dan Orbih and Dr Emmanuel Bovoa.
The others are Chief Ali Odefa, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, Mrs Owoidighe Ekpoatai, Mr Zakari Ningi, Sen. Danjuma Laah, Mrs Omolola Ajueyisi and Hon. Johnbull Shekau

Previous articleEid el-Fitr; Atiku wants Nigerians reflect on peace, unity
Next articleEid-el-Fitr: PDP urges unity, patriotism to tackle national challenges
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com