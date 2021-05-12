By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, May 12, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated a former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday, describing as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday lauded Ekweremadu for his outstanding patriotic roles towards Nigeria’s unity.

Ologbondiyan also described him as a courageous leader and excellent legislator, who had remained steadfast and resilient in the quest for entrenchment of democratic tenets of justice, equity, rule of law and constitutional order in the country.

“Our party is proud of Ekweremadu’s selfless contributions towards the unity and development of our nation as well as the growth and stability of our great party for the task ahead,” he said.

The PDP spokesman implored the senator not to relent in his efforts, but to continue using his wealth of experience in the legislature to ensure that Nigeria got enabling laws to move it forward.

“We urge him to continue to use his experience and proficiencies to rally other lawmakers and stakeholders to engender the desired improvements in our electoral act,” he said.

This, according to him, will ensure that Nigerians are no longer shortchanged in elections and that their collective will is not subverted, particularly during the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP congratulates Ekweremadu and prays God to continue to bless him with many more years in good health,” Ologbondiyan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekweremadu, born on May 12, 1962, is a politician and lawyer from Enugu State.

The PDP lawmaker, who had been in the senate since 2003, was deputy senate president for three consecutive terms.

Ekweremadu had, at various times, also served as local government chairman, Secretary to the Government of Enugu State and Chief of Staff to Enugu State Governor.

Related