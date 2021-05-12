KBR, Inc. KBR has inked a contract from BUA Group, one of the leading agricultural and industrial chemicals conglomerates, to provide efficient and sustainable engineering solutions.

With this contract, KBR will accomplish Front-End Engineering Design or FEED for BUA Group’s refinery facility in Nigeria. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit is responsible for the contract work. Components of the work include sulphur removal facilities, water treatment facilities to meet high level environmental standards and heat integration to ensure long standing efficiency of production.

Notably, this refinery facility will help in fuel production for Nigeria’s domestic and regional markets. This will also facilitate in reducing the country’s dependence on imported supplies.

Jay Ibrahim, KBR President of Sustainable Technology Solutions, said, “KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions business is committed to helping provide and shape sustainable and efficient solutions to its clients globally.” He further added, “This contract outlines our strong position as a market leader in this sector, and we are excited to continue working with BUA in this critical next phase of the project.”