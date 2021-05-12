Uzodimma dissolves cabinet, retains Commissioners in eight ministries

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Wednesday dissolved his 28- member cabinet, retaining eight commissioners in the first major cabinet reshufflement since assuming office on January 15, 2020.

At the end of the usual weekly Executive Council meeting, Wednesday, the Governor said the dissolution became necessary to rejig and reenergise the system for maximum productivity.

The ministries whose Commissioners were retained in the dissolution include Finance, Science and Technology, Health, Works, Information, Youths and Sports, Women Affairs and Tourism.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the affected former Commissioners and assured them that they will still be found relevant in other areas if eventually they did not make the new cabinet he said will be reconstituted soon.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Mbadiwe Emelumba who briefed newsmen with the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and ChiefPress Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku added that the Governor took the decision to fast track governance in line with the mission of the government which is to serve the people well.