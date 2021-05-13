LAGOS-Nigeria, May 11 — The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring

Board (NCDMB) is set to host the 2021 edition of its Nigerian Oil and Gas

Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) from the 25 to 26 of May 2021.

The event, themed “Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Post Pandemic

Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry” is programmed to take place

virtually, a move that is consistent with the covid-19 guidelines.

NOGOF 2021 offers a great virtual experience, combining current technology to

deliver collaboration between thousands of key players in the O&G sector which will

help to grow business by seeing opportunities for quick decision making.

The event promises to have over 1000 opportunities to be presented by international

oil companies, independents, and other major players, with more than 1,500 registered

participants. Attendees are expected from government agencies, industry regulators,

as well as oil producing communities. The manufacturing sector, foreign investors

and the financial institutions are not left out either.

For delegates, registration at NOGOF 2021 comes with a fee of N25,000.00 which

entitles the participant to connect with attendees online through the click of a button,

to have a personal profile and to showcase one’s expertise, to network and promote

projects and opportunities to potential investors, to virtually visit exhibition booths,

and to Instantly learn of current opportunities – all on the virtual platform.

In continuation with the Board’s practice to maintain an updated database of

opportunities covering the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, the 2021

version of the Compendium of Opportunities will be made available after the event.

Essentially, the compendium is aimed at helping local, indigenous, and potential

investors prepare, improve their capacities and capabilities to participate in available

and upcoming contracts/projects. This case-bound compilation published by NCDMB

will be distributed in e-copies to all stakeholders after the event.

The NOGOF 2021 virtual platform is built to offer premium benefits to its sponsors.

It includes features that help position sponsoring organizations for continual growth

with a lingering online presence long after the event. This continuous online presence

after the event offers sponsors the privilege of using the virtual event platform’s

numerous promoting marketing tools to keep potential clients engaged.

For willing firms, there are various sponsorship opportunities available. They include:

Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Depending on the category, benefits to the

sponsoring companies range from free exhibition, video posting of service/products,

pictures of products, ability to add files of service via catalogue for viewing, obtaining

potential client(s) details, to having a branded networking room.

Other privileges to sponsoring parties include: the option of the company’s CEO to

deliver a good will message at the opening of the event, to speak at a session,

advertising during sessions, provision of company’s website links on platform pages

during sessions, display of logo with option to set same as backdrop banner for all

sessions, visible social media handles for companies on platform’s pages,

complimentary delegate access to event activities, event feed post during program,

and half-page description of the company’s profile on event website and platform.

However, there is enough room for regular exhibitors who are not sponsoring. These

virtual exhibitors shall be enabled to: make 5 video postings of 60 Seconds each; 5

pictures of products; load their company’s service catalogue; obtain potential clients’

details for follow–up purposes and hang their company’s banner as backdrop.

On the second day of the event, a couple of companies shall be recognized for their

outstanding contribution to the O&G industry under the award session which is

tagged: “Opportunity Presenters’ Awards”.

The categories include:

* National Operating Company with the most impactful Local Content Development

Initiative(s) in Nigeria.

* International Upstream Operating Company with the most impactful Local Content

Development Initiative(s) in Nigeria.

* Independent or Indigenous Upstream Operating Company with the most impactful

Local Content Development Initiative(s) executed in Nigeria.

* Downstream Operating Company with the most impactful Local Content

Development Initiative(s) executed in Nigeria.

* Gas Processing Company with the most impactful Local Content Development

Initiative(s) in Nigeria.

* Multinational Service Provider with the most impactful contribution to Local

Content Development in Nigeria (within the period of 2019 to date).

* Nigerian Indigenous Service Provider with the most impactful contribution to Local

Content Development in Nigeria (within the period of 2019 to date).

* Most Supportive Financial Institution to Local Content Development in Nigeria.

* Refining and Petrochemicals Company with the most impactful Nigerian Content

Development Initiative(s).

* Manufacturers and Fabricators with the most impactful Nigerian Content

Development Initiative(s)

Confirmed Sponsors include Dangote Group, Shell Nigeria, Samsung Heavy

Industries Nigeria Limited, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Oil Serve, NLNG, SEPLAT,

Daewoo, First E&P, Energia Limited, and NCDMB.

For registration, visit: www.nogofncdmb.com

For media partnership information please send an email to media@nogofncdmb.com

For sponsorship information please send an email to sponsors@nogofncdmb.com

For all other information please visit our website www.nogofncdmb.com

This event is hosted by NCDMB and organized by Jake Riley Ltd. Please visit

our website for more information on the event.

ABOUT NOGOF

Nigerian Oil & Gas Opportunity Fair is an event that brings together major players

across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the Nigerian Oil and Gas

industry including Government Agencies and industry regulators to showcase

Opportunities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry and present available in-country

capacity.

Signed:

Mrs Funmi Ogbue Mr. Akintunde Adelana

Principal Consultant/ CEO Director, Monitoring & Evaluation

Jake Riley Ltd NCDMB

media@ncdmbnogof.org media@ncdmbnogof.org