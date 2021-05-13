Uzodimma Hosts Muslims in Imo to a Banquet

Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma on Thursday hosted the Muslim community in the state to a banquet in the spirit of Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The banquet brought Muslim brothers and sisters in Imo State as well as their Christian counterparts together in a joyous mood as it provided them the opportunity to interact and share ideas.

Speaking at the banquet, the Governor described the Eid-el-fitr celebration as a special day for the Muslims all over the world after many days of fasting.

He enjoined both Christians and Muslims to learn how to leave together; emphasizing that Imo State is a peaceful state that has a peaceful position in the heart of God.

Governor Uzodimma said every citizen of Imo State must imbibe the spirit of co-existence and love for one another, thanking God that “inspite of the challenges of the past one year we are all alive today to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr.”

Governor Uzodimma informed the audience that the invitation extended to the Muslim community to the banquet is to reassure them that they should go about their normal businesses without molestation, emphasizing that the crisis of yesterday will never repeat itself in Imo State again.

His words: “There will be no more violence in Imo State any longer.”

He reassured the Muslims that the security in Imo State is for all citizens both Christians and Muslims, and reassured them that Imo State is safe.

The governor seized the opportunity to reiterate his earlier assurances that all security agencies are friends of the public.

“It is only the bandits that are enemies of the security agencies hence wherever they are found they will not be spared.

The Governor thanked God for a peaceful 2021 Eid-el-fitr celebrations in Imo State, ad wished the Muslim celebrants “Baraka de Sallah”

Earlier in his address, the Chief Imam of Imo State, Barr. Suleman Njoku said that the celebration is a time to remember the orphans, widows, less privileged and the needy in the society as well as a time for everyone to live a righteous life and seek for forgiveness from the Creator.

Alhaji Njoku added that Eid-el-fitr reminds every Muslim about how to worship God and relate with fellow human beings irrespective of religious affiliation and most importantly, how to be together as one body, love one another and be at peace with each other.

He therefore enjoined all Muslim faithful to note that Islam is a religion of mercy, religion of kindness and humbleness.

He sincerely thanked the Governor for host them and to have also invited their Christian brothers and sisters and used the opportunity to ask every Nigerian to pray for those in authority “because it is God that gives power.”

In a vote of thanks, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, Tukru Yaro expressed his appreciation to the Governor for putting the banquet together, describing it as the best opportunity of interface with the two major faiths in the State and Nigeria at large.

He commended the Governor’s efforts in the area of security of life and property and called for all hands to be on deck – members of all religion and other groups – to realize the Governor’s efforts in that direction.

The Celebration was attended by all Muslin leaders including HRH. Auwal Baba Suleman, the Northern Community Traditional Ruler, HRH Eze Fatia Emetuma of Umuofor Community in Oguta Local Government Area, the CAN President Imo State, Very Revd. Eches Divine Eches, the Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Okoroafor, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, SSA to the Governor on Northern Affairs (Women Mobilization), Hajiya Fatima Hamza and other top Government Officials.