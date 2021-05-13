Uzodimma seeks Partnership with Private Persons to develop Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on Imo brothers and sisters living within and outside the State to emulate the gesture of Prince Alex Mbata who single-handedly conceived the idea of building a three kilometer road in the State as a way of helping Government to provide the needed infrastructure for development to the people.

Governor Uzodimma who made the appeal while commissioning the road on Wednesday said Government alone cannot bring development to the people.

In his remarks while cutting the tape to flag off the road for public use, Governor Uzodimma named the road solely funded by Prince Mbata after the businessman, adding that “with such partnership Government will get to its destination of providing the needed development to Imo people.”

The Governor said in the history of Imo State this is the first time an individual will provide such a magnificent infrastructure singly.

As a result, the Governor described him as ‘’one of the best and brightest of Imo citizens’’.

He assured that government will continue to appreciate individual efforts in a positive direction and directed the Owerri Municipal Council to take note that the road had been named after Prince Mbata.

The governor challenged other persons who are able to provide a three kilometer road that such road will be named after them.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s stand to rewrite the wrongs, noting that “even though in doing this they must meet resistance.”

He enjoined other government officials to join in thanking the benefactor as well as educate the masses on the thinking of his Government about serving all Imo people no matter where they are.

In his remarks, Prince Mbata said he saw in the governor a “genuine gentleman who has come to serve his people with all sincerity and have decided to contribute his quota.”

He told the audience that he achieved the feat through the Grace of God and would always continue to appreciate God Almighty for giving him the enablement.

Prince Mbata urged Imo people to uphold Governor Uzodimma in their prayers.