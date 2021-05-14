NGX Group to unveil new campaign after demutualisation

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has said it is set to launch a campaign to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

It said the campaign, themed ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’, would kick off with a webinar on Tuesday, and would amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent across traditional and digital media.

The campaign comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Regulation Limited and NGX Real Estate Limited.

Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr Oscar Onyema, said in a statement, “As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to the highest level of competitiveness, both in the African and global capital markets.

“This campaign has, therefore, been designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders.

“We are excited to show the world that we embody the same traits of ambition, strength, innovation and excellence that distinguish the African continent, and we are confident that these qualities will see us thrive in an era of endless possibilities.”

According to Onyema, the campaign, built around the new corporate identity, emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of NGX Group and its subsidiaries.

He said, “It provides stakeholders with an immersive experience through creative messaging and opportunities for direct engagement with the brand.

“Our goal is not only to celebrate this pivotal point in our journey, but to also show our stakeholders that we are ready and able to explore new frontiers in our quest to be the partner and platform of choice for meeting their business, financial and investment objectives.”

According to the statement, as part of its transition process, NGX Group launched a new, vibrant, modern and responsive website and rebranded its social media assets across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.