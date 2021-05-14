NGX resumes trading after Sallah break with N25bn growth

Lagos, May 14, 2021 Trading resumed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday after the public holdiays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration with a growth of N25 billion.

Speficially, the market capitalisation rose by N25 billion or 0.12 per cent to close at N20.552 trillion from N20.527 trillion posted on Tuesday.

Also, All-Share Index appreciated by 46.61 points or 0.12 per cent to 39,431.57 in contrast with 39,382.96 reported on Tuesday.

An analysis of the price movement table indicates that Eterna led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 10 per cent to close at N6.60 per share.

ABC Transport followed with 8.82 per cent to 37k, while Wema Bank gained 5.45 per cent to 58k per share.

United Capital increased by 2.43 per cent to N5.90, while Access Bank inched higher by 1.19 per cent to N8.50 per share.

Conversely, Japaul Gold led the losers chart in percentage terms, declining 6.78 per cent to 55k per share.

Mutual Benefits trailed with 4.76 per cent to close at 40k, while Transcorp was down by 4.49 per cent to 85k per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank dipped 0.17 per cent to close at N29.50 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded closed lower by 96.61 per cent with an exchange of 10.05 million shares valued at N177.84 million in 746 deals.

This was against a total of 296.59 million shares worth N3.36 billion acheived in 4,265 deals on Tuesday.

Mutual Benefits was the toast of investors exchanging 3.16 million shares valued at N1.28 million.

Zenith Bank came second accounting for 1.85 million shares worth N43.12 million, while Access Bank traded 850,67 valued at N7.18 million.

Mansard sold 804,800 shares worth N736,245, while Transcorp accounted for 701,183 shares valued at N599,550.