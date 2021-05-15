Nigeria’s local gas production rose 5% in January

Lagos — Nigeria’s national gas production in January 2021 increased by 4.79% percent (approximately 5 percent) at 223.55BCF compared to output in December 2020.

A total of 223.55Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month January 2021 translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).

For the period January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78mmscf during the period.

Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 65.20%, 19.97%and14.83% respectively to the total national gas production.

Out of the 222.24BCF of gas supplied in January2021, a total of 149.24BCF of gas was commercialised; consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export market respectively. This translates to a total supply of 1,428.65mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,385.57mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

This implies that 67.15% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 32.85%was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

Gas flare rate was 7.73%for the month under review i.e. 554.01mmscfd compared with average Gas flare rate of 7.19%i.e. 539.69mmscfd for the period January2020to January 2021.

Total gas supply for the period January2020 to January 2021 stood at 3,189.64BCF out of which 526.67BCF and 1,468.21BCF were commercialized for the domestic and export market respectively.

Gas re-injected, fuel gas and gas flared stood at 1,194.76BCF.

Out of the 1,428.65mmscfdof gas supplied to the domestic market in January 2021, about 835.88mmscfd of gas representing 58.51% was supplied to gas-fired power plants while the balance of 592.77mmscfd or 41.49% was supplied to other industries.

Similarly, for the period of January 2021 to January 2021, an average of 1,244.41mmscfd of gas was supplied to the domestic market, comprising an average of 732.58mmscfd or (58.87%) as gas supply to the power plants and 511.83mmscfd or (41.13%) as gas supply to industries.

About 2,933.08mmscfd or 86.63%o f the export gas was sent to Nigeria LNG Limited in Bonny for January 2021 compared to the period, January 2020 to January2021 average of 3,033.15mmscfd or 87.91% of the export gas.