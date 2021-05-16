Sunday, May 16, 2021
Markets & InvestingNigeria Stock Exchange

Equities Market Index Rebounds by 0.72% amid Renewed Bullish Activity…

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
0

Must read

Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

In the just concluded week, sentiment was
majorly bullish, despite the short trading days, as investors hunted for bargains in the market.

Hence the index closed positive throughout the three-day trading session.

Notably, investors focused on banking and insurance stocks given the appreciative dividend yield, especially on the banking stocks.

Consequently, the NSE ASI rose week-on week by 0.72% to close at 39,481.89 points while the YTD loss of the NSE ASI moderated to -1.96%.

Similarly, sectorial performance was positive as all the indices tracked closed in green zone; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices rose by 3.72%, 3.97%, 0.32%, 0.10% and 0.78% to 367.42 points, 204.89 points, 563.58 points, 285.47 points and 1,931.54 points respectively.

Meanwhile, trading activity was weak as total deals, volume and value of stocks traded fell by 17.76%, 34.51% and 33.71% to 14,034 deals, 0.84 billion units and N9.5 billion respectively.

In the new week, we expect the equities market to sustain its performance as the equities market provides an opportunity for positive real returns despite rising inflation rate.

Previous article2021 UTME: Why we extended registration deadline, examination dates – JAMB explains
Next articleWe’ve completed over 1, 097 projects covering 970 schools — Gov. Sanwo-Olu
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com