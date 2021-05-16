FGN Bond Yields Moved in Mixed Directions for Most Maturities Tracked…

In the just concluded week, sentiment was

mixed at the market as the values of FGN bonds traded moved in mixed directions.

However, we noted a bullish undertone on the last trading day of the week as yields moderated for most maturities tracked.

Meanwhile, the 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 gained N0.39 and N0.64 respectively; their corresponding yields decreased to 13.01% (from 13.10%) and 13.86% (from 13.96%) respectively.

However, the 5-year, 14.50% FGN JUL 2021 and 7-year 13.53% FGN APR 2025 lost N0.20 and N0.49 respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 3.01% (from 3.00%) and 12.37% (from 12.22%) respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market declined for all maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023 paper, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt lost USD0.16, USD1.07 and USD1.03 respectively; their corresponding yields expanded to 2.94% (from 2.90%), 7.50% (from 7.39%) and 7.63% (from 7.54%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to increase (and yields to moderate) as market partcipants take cognisance of the new approach by CBN to solving the exchange rate pressure.

Hence, bullish run by traders may set in in the new week.