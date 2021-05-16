Lagos LG polls: Masses pushing me to contest – ex-legislator

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, May 15, 2021 Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, a former Lagos lawmaker and aspirant in the forthcoming council elections in the state, says the masses are strongly asking him to contest.

He made the disclosure to newsmen on Saturday after his screening at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Ikeja.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo Odofin Constituency I at the state House of Assembly from 2015 to 2019, is contesting for the chairmanship of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

The former lawmaker said that his single term in Lagos Assembly brought massive presence of the state government to the council area and affected the ordinary resident.

“Governance has to do with personality and the kind of heart you have for the people.

“I am going to represent only the yearnings of the people of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

“I have done it before. We are out to give hope to the vulnerable and translate their dreams into reality,” he said.

Olorunrinu said that his experience at Lagos Assembly would help him to deliver dividends of democracy to residents of Amuwo Odofin.

He promised to bring joy to the residents, if elected both by the party on May 29, and Amuwo Odofin residents in the July 24 council polls.

He commended the leadership of the APC for adequate arrangements for the screening.

“We are expecting the best. I am sure we are going to come out in flying colours,” Olorunrinu said.

Naija247news reports that the APC on Saturday began screening of its 332 chairmanship aspirants jostling for chairmanship of 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

The screening will end on May 21, while appeals on screening will start from May 22 and end on May 26.

The primary elections will hold on May 29 and appeals on the primaries will be heard from May 31 to June 1.