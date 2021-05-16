In the just concluded week, amid the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria especially at the Northeastern part of the country which has made so many people lose their properties to terror and displaced from their homes, it appears the victims of this terror attacks may get some relief as the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed to commit GBP276 million to rehabilitate them. The G7 countries, which is an inter-governmental organization consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, aim to protect the most vulnerable people around the world from climate-related disasters, help millions of people at imminent risk of famine, humanitarian crises and ensure equitable access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. According to the Policy and Communications Manager, British High Commission in Nigeria, Elva Lynch-Bathgate, Northeastern Nigeria was identified as one of three priority contexts to address its humanitarian crises. Also, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), about 4.36 million people are projected to be in crisis and emergency levels of food security in the North East Nigeria. Meanwhile, the Federal Government Steering Committee for COVID-19 in the course of the week, activated the fourth phase of restriction to further curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction limits the number of persons at recreational centers, events and any mass gatherings to 50% capacity while event centers, bars and clubs were ordered to shut down their activities. All federal government workers from level 12 down are to continue working from home till June 11, 2021. According to the Federal Government, the fourth phase of lockdown was initiated due to the rising trend of coronavirus cases in other countries and the high risk of surge in Africa. It also mentioned a delay in global supplies of vaccines to countries as one of the reasons for activating the fourth phase of restriction.

While the support from the international community is quite commendable, we expect Federal Government to do more and take the front seat in giving its citizens the best even at this time of distress. Resettling displaced persons requires a lot of funding that may need to earn a line in FG’s budget going forward. Elsewhere, the activation of the fourth phase of the COVID-19 restriction could further hurt the economy which is on fragile recovery. The service sector, especially the transport, the hospitality and entertainment industries would be most impacted by the restriction, thus limiting growth in the second quarter.

