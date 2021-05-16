Stop Rates Unchanged For All Maturities at Friday’s T-Bills Auction…

In the just concluded week, CBN offered T-bills worth N117.55 billion viz: 91 days worth N24.67 billion, 182-Days worth N10.00 billion and 364-Days bills worth N82.88 billion to offset the matured treasury bills.

Notably, all the rates were left unchanged as CBN takes new approach to stabilise exchange rate.

Amid expectation of higher rates by market

participants, especially on 12 months maturity, NITTY for 1 month and 12 months maturities rose to 2.30% (from 2.2%) and 9.41% (from 8.90%) respectively.

However, NITTY for the 3 months and 6 months maturities fell to 2.97% (3.08%) and 4.08%(from 4.42%) respectively. On the other hand, system liquidity was tight despite matured OMO bills worth N90.00 billion.

Specifically, NIBOR for overnight funds, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months rose to 19.76% (from 14.7%), 9.85% (from 9.23%) and 10.47% (from 10.19%) and 11.33% (from 10.82%) respectively.

In the new week, treasury bills worth N60.00 billion will mature via OMO; hence we expect interbank market rates to moderate amid ease in system liquidity.

Also, we expect NITTY to move southward in the new week as traders waiting on the side lines begin to take position as stop rates closed flat.