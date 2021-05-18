Former Lagos state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the South West subcommittee of the Contact and Strategy Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that in March 23 this year, Ambode was named as a member of the Committee by the Caretaker Committee by the party’s National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Confirming the latest appointment on his twitter handle, Ambode said it will help to deepen and consolidate the gains of the party in the South West and prepare it as a strong and viable institution for both the present and foreseeable future.

“I was recently appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the South West subcommittee of the Contact and Strategy Committee of our great party (APC), to help deepen and consolidate the gains of the party in the South West, prepare it as a strong and viable institution for both the present and foreseeable future,” the message by the former governor read.

Ambode also met with the Chairman of the Contact and Strategy Committee, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.