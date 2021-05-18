Governor El-Rufai explains why he declared NLC President Wabba wanted

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba wanted, over a strike action that has all but paralysed the economy of the north-western state.

The 5-day warning strike across all sectors of the state’s economy, commenced on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The governor says Wabba and his team at the NLC will be charged with economic sabotage and vandalism under the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

NLC President Mr Ayuba Wabba (Punch)

“KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!,” El-Rufai tweeted.

Schools have been shut, airport operations grounded, banks locked, the electricity system grounded, and all sectors of the Kaduna economy have been left reeling from the industrial action.

“What is happening now in Kaduna is not an industrial action but a campaign of social and economic sabotage,” says Head of Service in Kaduna State, Baritu Mohammed.

“NLC is aware that inflicting pain on citizens, locking hospitals and public institutions, shutting down electricity will not change or affect the decision of Kaduna State government.

“It will not change the intention of the Kaduna State government to use Trade Union Act which prohibits strike by essential workers,” Mohammed adds.