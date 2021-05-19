IGR to finance 80% annual budgets in Kaduna State

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, May 19, 2021 Dr Zaid Abubakar, Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), said on Wednesday that the state was working to ensure that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) finance 70 to 80 per cent of its annual budgets.

Abubakar stated this in Kaduna, on the sideline of the 23rd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He told newsmen that tax was becoming the main source of funds for the state government, to deliver governance and services to the people.

“We have been able to increase the state IGR from N13.6 billion in 2015 to over N50 billion in 2020.

“This year, we have a target of N60 billion, a target of N100,000 billion in 2024 and N200 billion in 2030 and these are achievable.

“As you are all aware, 2021 has been a year of taxation for Kaduna State. Just two months ago we hosted the Join Tax Board meeting and currently hosting the CITN annual conference,” Abubakar said.

The chairman explained that, part of the issues that would be discussed at the conference was how to bring high-tech companies making a lot of money in the state and the country into the tax net.

He said that the companies were either not paying tax or under taxed because they sell their goods and services online unseen by tax administrators.

“This is an issue that is not only worrying Kaduna state but the nation at large and already various proposals were being put forward on how to tax such companies,” he said.

Mr Ado Garba, Chairman, CITN Kaduna District and Coordinating Secretary, Local Organising Committee, told NAN that the conference was timely and would help find better ways to improve IGR sustainably.

Earlier, CITN’s President and Chairman of Council, Mr Gladys Simplice, said that the theme of the conference was “Taxation for Economic Recovery: A Necessity for Social Engagement and Economic Sustainability”.

Simplice explained that the theme mirrors the challenge being faced as a nation and would hopefully serve as a pathfinder to the national discourse around taxation and citizens engagement.

