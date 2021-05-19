Nigerian Breweries Plc. has listed simultaneously 3 commercial papers series on the FMDQ Exchange platform under its capital raising via commercial papers issuance programme.

FMDQ said in a statement that corporate institutions continue to successfully tap the Nigerian debt capital markets to access stable short, medium, and long-term finance to fund key activities in their organisations.

It noted that the commercial paper market has shown resilience by providing issuers with a sustained opportunity to grow their businesses, whilst contributing to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

Nigerian Breweries Lists 3 Commercial Papers Series on FMDQ

Nigerian Breweries Lists 3 Commercial Papers Series on FMDQ

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited thus announced the approval for the quotation of the Nigerian Breweries Plc.’s ₦1.05 billion Series 12, ₦0.94 billion Series 13, and ₦2.67 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers on its platform.

The issues are under Nigerian breweries’ ₦100.00 billion Commercial Paper issuance programme.

This brings the total CPs series issued by the issuer, since the renewal of its ₦100.00 billion CP Programme in 2019, to ₦156.20 billion, with a total of ₦14.76 billion currently active.

In a statement provided by the Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Mr. Rob Kleinjan, he said, “Nigerian Breweries PLC is delighted to announce the quotation of series 12 – 14 CP issuances under its ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.

“We are pleased with the continuous opportunity to access alternative sources of funding to meet our short-term working capital needs.”

Also, the co-sponsors to the issue and Registration Member on FMDQ Exchange – FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, through the Head, Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, Mr Oluseun Olatidoye added that the co-sponsors are delighted about the quotation of Nigerian Breweries PLC series 12 – 14 CP issuance under the ₦100.00 billion programme.

“The funds raised will be utilised to meet the working capital needs of Nigerian Breweries PLC, and FBNQuest Merchant Bank is pleased with its role in further deepening the domestic debt markets”.

Also, FMDQ said the quotation of this and other CPs on the Exchange’s platform validates its conscious drive to support the goals of corporate businesses and to deepen the Nigerian financial markets.

The Exchange reiterates commitment to powering the growth of the Nigerian DCM by steadfastly availing its efficient and value-adding platform for the registration, listing, quotation and trading of securities.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group providing a one-stop platform for the seamless and cost-efficient execution, risk management, clearing, settlement and depository services.

Ass well, it engages in data and information services across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets in Nigeria, through its subsidiaries, FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited and FMDQ Depository Limited.