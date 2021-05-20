Thursday, May 20, 2021
Catholic lawyers joins chorus for Buhari to convoke a security summit.

By Naija247news, Nigeria
CNSNg.org – Abuja, Nigeria.
Concerned about the unending security challenges faced by Nigerians, Catholic lawyers through the National Association of Catholic Lawyers (NACL) have added their voice in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convene a security summit. The meeting would have as its scope finding lasting solutions to widespread national insecurity, the lawyers said.
Security: A primary duty of government
A statement signed by the national president and secretary, Barristers Chukwuma Ezeala and Angela Odunukwe, respectively, condemned criminal elements operating in the country. The lawyers cited provisions of the Federal Constitution which demonstrate that the security of citizens was one of the primary duties of government.
“We condemn in the strongest terms ever the unbridled acts of criminal elements operating almost without hindrance, and we call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies, to redouble their efforts towards the fulfilment of their constitutional responsibility for the security of lives and property of the average Nigerian,” reads the statement.
Solidarity with Nigerians
The Catholic lawyers expressed solidarity and condolences to all Nigerians and families that have been victims of various acts of criminality and deaths. They urged Nigerians to seek consolation from God and prayed that he would grant them the fortitude to bear their irreparable losses.

