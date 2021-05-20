Niger lost N1.2 bn in Q1 from fire outbreaks- Controller

By Mercy Osajiugo

Minna, May 20, 2021 The Controller, Niger State Fire Service (NSFS), Alhaji Bello Salihu, said that Niger recorded a loss of N1.2 billion from 196 fire outbreaks in 2021 first quarter.

Salihu disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

He said they recorded 300 fire outbreaks in the past but that the number became low due to intensive fire prevention campaigns to business premises, organisations and the public.

“We are believing and hoping that in Q2 we will do more in the area of campaigning and sensitisation to bring down the rate of fire outbreaks to the barest minimum.

“In the first quarter we recorded low death and casualties unlike in the past.

In this Q1 we recorded 13 deaths. We recorded two deaths in Minna, five in Bida, four in Suleja and two in Lapai,” he said.

Similarly, the controller said that the NSFS salvaged property worth of N2.4 billion in Q1.

” We are foreseeing that in Q2 we will have no loss as we hope to curb anything that will bring about fire disaster,” he said.

Salihu commended Gov. Sani Bello on the state of the art equipment provided for effective fire fighting, saying that this contributed to achieving the feat.

“We thank him for the fire engines, fire ambulances and fire tankers that are operational in more than 15 stations. With this, we can fight and surmount fire in the state no matter the magnitude,” he said.