Friday, May 21, 2021
Alao-Akala urges Gov. Makinde to find killer of child in Ogbomoso

By Naija247news, Nigeria
By Akeem Abas
Ibadan, May 21, 2021 Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State has called on Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to find the killer of a child in Ogbomoso area of the state.

A statement by Alao-Akala on Friday in Ibadan told the governor that the child was killed by a car suspected to be in Makinde’s motorcade in Ogbomoso on Thursday.

The former governor described the incident as sad and unfortunate, saying it was heartbreaking to see the father of the little girl carrying the lifeless body of his once bubbly child in tears and anguish.

He urged Makinde to ensure that a thorough investigation was carried out on the incident and the findings made public.

Alao-Akala insisted that no matter how highly placed the person involved was, such individual must be brought to book.
“Gov. Makinde must ensure that justice is accordingly served as a deterrent to other reckless drivers.

“It is with heavy heart that I commiserate with the good people of Ogbomoso and most especially the family of the young, vibrant and energetic young girl whose life was cut short.

“The sad and unfortunate event is heart rendering, seeing the father of the little girl carrying the lifeless body of his child in tears and anguish.

“I, therefore, call on Gov. Seyi Makinde to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out on this incident and the findings made public.

“Whoever, no matter how highly placed involved in this dastardly act, should be brought to book with justice served accordingly to serve as a deterrent to other reckless drivers,’’ Alao-Akala said.

He said he shared in the pains of the poor father and the bitter memory this sad occurrence had brought.

