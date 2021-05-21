AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of the AXA Group, announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights and Ratios

Income Statement Highlights

Gross Written Premium of N25.08bn, up 19% from N21.09bn in March 2020

Net Premium Income of N8.34bn, up 2% from N8.21bn in March 2020

Investment and Other Income of N1.64bn, down 32% from 2.39bn in March 2020

Operating Expenses of N2.52bn, up 23% N2.05bn in March 2020

Profit before Tax of N2.92bn, up 36% from N2.14bn recorded in March 2020

Profit after Tax of N2.63bn, up 34% from N1.96bn in March 2020

Statement of Financial Position Highlights

Total Assets of N109.7bn, up 5% from N104.9bn as of March 2020

Insurance Liabilities of N40.97bn, up 16% from N35.23bn as of March 2020

Group Shareholders’ Funds of N36.94bn, up 13% from N32.65bn as of March 2020

Insurance Shareholders’ Funds of N31.82bn, up 29% from N24.60bn as of March 2020

Commenting on the results, Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel, the Chief Financial Officer, said. “Our start to the year demonstrates our continued drive to deliver strong and sustainable results. We delivered 34% growth in PAT and 90% improvement in underwriting performance despite the uncertainties in the current business environment. We remain optimistic that the continued support from shareholders, customers, and dedication of staff and other key stakeholders will continue to spur excellent underwriting, investment, and operating performance as we continue to give utmost priority to providing value to our esteemed customers.

Commenting on AXA Mansard’s financials at the end of the first quarter of 2021, Mr. Kunle Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, said â€œAlthough the world is still battling with the pandemic and its effects on various economies, many businesses are cautiously optimistic for a more stable environment. Thankfully, at AXA Mansard, despite the challenging economic terrain, we have been able to grow our premium incomes and recorded strong profitability growth in the first quarter of the year. This profitability cuts across P & C, Life and Health portfolios. We remain committed to supporting our customers with the right risk management solutions to ensure that their businesses are well protected during and beyond this unstable period.”