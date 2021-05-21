Empowerment: 18 Oguta students to benefit from Imo Govt’s scholarship

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, May 20, 2021 At least 18 students from the oil-producing Oguta Local Government Area of Imo are to benefit from the proposed state government’s tertiary education scholarship, an official has said.

Mrs Calista Anene, Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Humanitarian Services and Social Development, said this on Thursday at Assumpta Girls’ High School, Oguta.

Anene told participants at the just-concluded pilot scholarship test that prospective beneficiaries included those that wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from the area.

She said: “The governor of Imo, through my office, will sponsor 18 students from Oguta up to tertiary level.

“I have purchased UTME form for the 18 students who scaled through the test. This is a way my office will help the 3R agenda of the governor.

“The programme is strategically packaged by my office for the 21 secondary schools in Oguta communities as part of the government’s philanthropic efforts for the educational advancement of the area.”

Anene said that government would sustain the programme, in spite of the dwindling state resources.

She described education as the best empowerment for the nation’s youths and urged them to avoid social vices.

One of the participants, Amarachi Dagogo, expressed joy over the planned scholarship and thanked government for its kind gesture.

Dagogo said the examination was conducted in a transparent manner.

“Everything was transparently and fairly done. We are impressed because this is the first of its kind in this area.

”God will bless our beloved governor and his aide, Anene, for remembering intelligent but less- privileged students like me,” she said.