Friday, May 21, 2021
FGN Bond Yields Closed Southwards for Most Maturities Tracked…

By Godwin Okafor
In the just concluded week, DMO offered via auction N150.00 billion worth of bonds; viz N50 billion (apiece) for the 16.29% FGN MAR 2027, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 and 14.80% FGN APR 2049 re-openings but sold N175.25 billion across the three maturities on offer.

Stop rates rose to 13.10% (from 12.25%), 14.00% (13.34%) and 14.20% (from 13.85%)
respectively.

Also, the values of FGN bonds traded in the secondary market decreased as
yields rose for most maturities tracked.

Specifically, the 5-year, 14.50% FGN JUL 2021, 7-year 13.53% FGN APR 2025 and the 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 papers lost N0.26, N0.37 and N0.16 respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 3.27% (from 3.01%), 12.49% (from 12.37%) and 13.04% (from 13.01%) respectively.

However, the 20-year, 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 bond gained N0.09; its corresponding yield fell to 13.85% (from 13.86%).

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market rose for most maturities tracked; the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt gained USD0.82 and USD0.34 respectively; their corresponding yields shrank to 7.42% (from 7.50%) and 7.60% (from 7.63%) respectively.

However, the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023 paper lost USD0.02, its yield rose to 2.94% (from 2.92%).

In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to increase (and yields to moderate) as market partcipants take advantage of attractive yields at the long end of the yield curve.

Hence, bullish run by traders may set in the new week

