Ghana seeks Nigeria’s help to grow maritime, shipping sector

Port Harcourt — The Ghanaian Ports and Harbors Authority, has sought the help and collaboration of Nigeria to grow her maritime and shipping sector.

Director, Port of Takoradi, Ghana, Captain Ebenezer Kojo Afadzi, disclosed this when he led a special delegation from Ghana in a one-day visit to Onne seaport in Rivers State.

Afadzi particularly said that their coming was to learn the success of Onne Port, and sought clarifications on the operations of service boats and container vessels and how it help NPA to generate more revenue.

The delegation who toured the Federal Ocean Terminal and Federal Lighter Terminal in Onne, commended the managment of Onne Ports for dedicated commitment to the growth of ports, in line with best global standards.

The Ghanaian delegation leader also wooed Integrated Logistics Services, Intels to Ghana, while taking notes of the company’s impressive facilities and terminals at the Onne seaport.

He commended Intels for their contributions to global maritime sector, and pointedly expressed hope for similar facilities to be replicated in Ghanaian ports.

“We are here because Nigeria is our big brother. We need help from Nigeria to grow our maritime and shipping sector.

“And we are here to learn a lot from your port and to see things for ourselves in Onne Port,” Capt. Afadzi said.

Responding, Onne Port Manager, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, explained that Onne Port accommodates four major terminal operators who are also concessionaires, and identified them as the Intels Logistics Services, Brawal Oil Services, West African Container Terminal and ICTNL.

Dantsoho also said there were other operators in the oil and gas sector, which includes the West African Ventures,WAV; INDORAMA; Dangote etc.

He added that Intels contributes positively to the development of maritime activities in the country, noting that the Nigerian Ports Authority has 25years concession agreement with Intels, which allows the company to develop and operate the facility, subject to review at the end of the 25years.

For his part, the Managing Director of Intels, Mr Pascal Fiori, said the firm remains the leading logistics services organization, which offers one–stop shop services to its clients, being a major concessionaire.

Fiori added that the company has the best policies on corporate social responsibility to their host communities of Onne and Ogu, including well-packaged policies on health, safety and environment, in their areas of operations.