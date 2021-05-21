Friday, May 21, 2021
Gov. Ayade’s defection will help attain Buhari’s economic agenda to Cross Rivers- Osinbajo’s aide

By Naija247news, Nigeria
APC
By George Odok
Calabar, May 21, 2021 Mr Philip Obin, Technical Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on new media, says Gov. Ben Ayade’s defection to All Progressives Congress (APC) was long overdue.

Obin said this when he spoke with newsmen on Friday in Calabar.

He congratulated the governor and welcomed him to the Progressive Governors’ fold.

Obin described his decision to join the progressives’ fold as timely and commended him for taking the bold step.

”It is the best thing to have ever happened in the political landscape of Cross River,” he said.

The aide expressed firm believe that Ayade would ride on the progressive wave to achieve all the laudable programmes of his administration for the overall economic, political and social upliftment of Cross River.

Obin called on all residents to rally round the governor and pledged total support and loyalty to him as leader of the party in the state.

He expressed willingness to work with Ayade to take the state to the next level, in accordance with the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo.

He also urged the governor to carry everyone along, as his entrance has naturally put to rest the battle over who would lead the party in the state.

