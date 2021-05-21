Lagos executes 377 projects in 377 wards

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, May 2021 The Lagos State Government says it is executing 377 different capital projects in the 377 wards across the state.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube, made the disclosure at Ikeja on Thursday during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing to Commemorate the Second Year of Babajide

Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state.

Egube said that the projects were initiated in response to the series of requests by the various communities, to address specific challenges that were germane to each wards.

He said that the projects included the construction of 257 community roads and drainages; rehabilitation of 86 public buildings, the installation of two jetties, nine water projects and 23 power projects across all the wards.

According to him, the projects underline the promises of the governor during his campaign to run an all-inclusive government, where all the yearning of the citizenry will be taken into consideration.

The commissioner said that most of these capital projects had been delivered for public use and there would be other phases of the ward projects.

This is in order for the government to deeply touch down on the various communities of the state.

Egube said that since the debut of the Lagos State Coordinating Unit (LASOCU), it had grown in leaps and bounds from its initial inaugural upload of 10,064 Lagos State Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) and 36,968 individuals in December 2019, to 403,976 PVHHs and 1,596,596 individuals as at February 2021.

He said that LASOCU represented the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster management and Social Development Abuja in taking over relief materials from the Nigerian Customs and handing over same to different states of the federation.

The commissioner said that LASOCU also joined the State Ministry of Agriculture to distribute the Lagos State COVID-19 food response, using the Lagos State Single Social Register (LSSR) to reach the poor and the vulnerable.

He said that the ministry facilitated the establishment of the State Cash Transfer Unit with initial enrolment of over 7,000 PVHHs from LASSR currently enjoying a bi-monthly payment of N10,000 in 6 LGs under phase 1 implementation – Lagos Island, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Amuwo-Odofin and Apapa.

Egube said that additional enrolment of over 5,000 beneficiaries from LASSR was currently ongoing in the state and the beneficiaries for the second batch were selected from the following LGs, Alimosho, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, Shomolu, Ajeromi-Ifelodun and Ikorodu LGs.