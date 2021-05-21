Lagos presents 16 bills to State Assembly

By Moji Eniola/Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, May 19, 2021 The Lagos State Government says it has presented a total of 16 bills to the State House of Assembly in the last two years.

The Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, made this known on Wednesday in Ikeja during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Commemoration of the Second Year in Office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Onigbanjo, who is also the Attorney General of the state, said that the bills included the Organ Harvest and Transplantation Bill, which would deal with justice on how humans were murdered and their organs being harvested for whatever purpose.

He said that the Animals Bill was also before the Assembly, which would cater for the issues of having dangerous animals within residential area and the animals inflicting injuries or killing people.

According to him, the Victims Assistance and Protection of Witnesses Bill 2020 will seek to provide medical care for victims assistance, when needed.

”When this bill becomes law, medical facilities in Lagos will be mandated to give treatment that will stabilise any accident victim, any assualt victim or anybody who had suffered any form of medical issues.

”Even if you are not going to admit them, you have to stabilize them and assist them to travel to a convenient facility where they will receive primary or secondary care,” he said.

The commissioner said that the other bills presented to the Assembly included the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre Bill, the Cooperatives Societies (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Public Office Holders Payment of Pension (Repeal) Bill 2020 and the Transport Sector Reform Regulation, 2020.

Other are the Employment Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Administration of Criminal Justice (Repeal And Re- Enactment) Bill; the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Registration Bill, and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and Establishment of the Sex Offenders Register Bill.

Others are the College of Health Technology Bill, the Fire and Rescue Services Bill, the Employment Trust Fund Amendment Regulations, the Mortgage and Property Amendment Bill 2021, and the Lagos State Pensions Reform Amendment.

”Toward expanding the frontiers of our jurisprudence, the governor assented seven bills into law.

They are the Land Use Charge Law 2020, the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Amendment Law, 2020 and the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Law, 2021.

”Also, the Lagos State Audit (Amendment) Law, the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency Law, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law, and the Lagos State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission Law,” Onigbanjo said.