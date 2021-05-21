National Assembly approves N74bn 2021 Police Trust Fund budget

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, May 19, 2021 The National Assembly Joint committee on Police Affairs has approved N74 billion 2021 budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

Mr Ahmad Sokoto, the Executive Secretary, NPTF disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after a close door meeting with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs.

According to him, the N74 billion budget captured all the demands of the fund which include training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that the budget would ensure procurement of the state of the art equipment for the police, assuring that the equipment would be the latest and excellent for the enhancement of skills of the police personnel.

“I am assuring you that the Police Trust Fund will leave no stone unturned in carrying out our assigned responsibilities for better policing of Nigeria,” he said