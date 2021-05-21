NITTY for 12 Months Maturity Closed Lower in Response to Flattish Rate…

In the just concluded week, NITTY moved in

mixed directions across maturities tracked.

Specifically, NITTY for 1 month and 12 months maturities plummeted to 2.14% (from 2.30%) and 9.16% (from 9.41%) respectively.

Traders positioned in 12 months maturities at the secondary market as 364-day T-bill rate closed flat at the primary market last week.

However, NITTY for 3 months and 6 months maturities rose to 3.79% (2.97%) and 4.78% (from 4.08%) respectively.

Elsewhere, CBN issued a total of N14.50 billion at the OMO auction to partly drain sytem liquidity as OMO bills worth N55.00 billion matured.

Given the net inflows worth N40.50 billion, NIBOR for overnight funds moderated to 18.00% (from 19.77%).

However, NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months rose to 11.20% (from 9.85%), 12.34% (from 10.47%) and 13.86% (from 11.33%) respectively.

n the new week, T-bills worth N173.18 billion will mature via the primary and secondary markets to more than offset the T-bills worth N63.18 billion which will be auctioned by CBN via the primary market; viz: 90-day bills worth N24.18 billion, 182-day bills worth N19.16 billion and 364-day bills worth N19.84 billion.

We expect the stop rates of the new issuances to remain flat as CBN gives room for its recent move on foreign exchange to take effect in the market.