Friday, May 21, 2021
PDP urges members to remain united in spite of Ayade’s defection

By Naija247news, Nigeria
By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, May 20, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members in Cross River to remain united following Gov. Ben Ayade’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDD said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday.
Ologbondiyan urged the members to ensure that all structures of the party in the state remained intact.
“The PDP wishes Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours,” he said.
Naija247news recalls that Ayade, on Thursday defected from the PDP to the APC.
He said his defection was to align the state with the ruling party at the centre for prosperous growth and development and to also join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in building the nation.

