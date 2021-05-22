Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HealthNews EU plans to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa By News Wire May 22, 2021 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Pandemic gives Africa a chance to free itself from aid dependency May 22, 2021 Expert say Nigeria not Among Africa’s manufacturing hub as EU plans 1 billion euros investment in local vaccine productions May 22, 2021 EU plans to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa May 22, 2021 This online media misses the mark on Pan Ocean May 22, 2021 News Wirehttps://naija247news.com The European Union will invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. The move is meant to make Africa more independent on vaccine production. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleThis online media misses the mark on Pan OceanNext articleExpert say Nigeria not Among Africa’s manufacturing hub as EU plans 1 billion euros investment in local vaccine productions - Advertisement - More articles Long working hours increasing deaths from heart disease, stroke – WHO, ILO May 22, 2021 Malaria: WHO issues new standards for research on genetically modified mosquito May 21, 2021 Nigeria partners San Francisco’s based Zipline to use drones to distribute vaccines in tough states May 20, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Pandemic gives Africa a chance to free itself from aid dependency May 22, 2021 Expert say Nigeria not Among Africa’s manufacturing hub as EU plans 1 billion euros investment in local vaccine productions May 22, 2021 EU plans to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa May 22, 2021 This online media misses the mark on Pan Ocean May 22, 2021 Ghana police arrest 21 LGBT+ activists at ‘unlawful’ gathering May 22, 2021 Related
