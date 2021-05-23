Sunday, May 23, 2021
MPC expected to retain interest rates next weekto checkmate inflation

By Godwin Okafor
Central banks in Nigeria will keep interest rates on hold next week to check quickening inflation while foreign exchange reforms taking shape will leave Nigeria’s central bank on the sidelines too, a Reuters poll found.

Twelve analysts polled by Reuters were unanimous in saying interest rates would be left at 14.5%. Just one of 10 said Nigerian rates would be lifted by 50 basis points to 12.0% next week.

Razia Khan, head of research for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered, said the focus in Nigeria would be on reforms to the forex market and fuel subsidies.

Nigeria – Africa’s biggest economy – has had multiple foreign currency exchange rates for the past few years which has undermined investment as businesses struggle with dollar shortages and investors hope the rates will converge soon.

The problem was caused by a commodity price slump around 2014, though analysts say the situation is much better now as higher oil prices and the weaker naira will likely rebalance the current account.

