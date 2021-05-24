Sector loses 12.1m subscribers in five months

• Broadband penetration drops by 3.84%, as 6m Nigerians lose Internet access

• Future GDP growth, contributions look bleak

Nigeria’s telecommunication sector grew by 7.69 per cent in the first quarter of the year, falling short compared to the preceding quarter which registered an impressive 17.64 per cent growth rate.

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, which has been a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), has suffered a decline in growth trajectory. This is due to drop in subscriptions and other industry fundamentals in the last five months.

Findings showed that growth of the sector has been on the downward slide as over 12 million mobile subscriptions have been cut off. Access to the latest industry subscription statistics released at the weekend by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) confirmed this challenge as the country’s tele-density dropped by 6.34 per cent.

Telephone density or tele-density is the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area. It varies widely across the nation and also between urban and rural areas.

A GeoPoll report on mobile phone penetration in sub-Saharan Africa cited a 2017 Pew Research Centre survey showing that 80 per cent of Nigeria’s adult population owns a mobile phone – 32 per cent smartphone and 48 per cent non-smartphone.

While Nigeria isn’t as big on mobile money as Kenya and some other African countries, mobile phones have hugely powered app-based and USSD-based fintech solutions, with most of Africa’s web traffic coming from mobile phones (71.5 per cent in Nigeria).

It’s been over 20 years since the NCC held its GSM auction, but that landmark anniversary appears to have gone by without much notice. Perhaps, this was because of the recently lifted embargo placed on SIM registration, which virtually stalled an industry that accounted for 12.45 per cent of the country’s GDP as of Q4.2020.

Nigeria has recorded a steady increase in mobile phone users since 2001. According to Statista, the country moved from 270,000 cellular subscriptions in 2001 to 185 million in 2019. Another report revealed that Nigeria topped the list of Internet subscriptions in Africa in Q4.2020 with a wide gap. In the second to fourth positions were Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, where mobile telephony was introduced in 1996, 1999 and 1994 respectively.

Other industry fundamentals, which further confirmed the huge risk the sector has found itself, include that broadband penetration went down by 3.84 per cent, where some seven million Nigerians have lost access to the Internet through broadband and another 6.5 million lost online capabilities through the narrowband (GSM technology).

Further analysis of the data showed that Airtel had lost 5.25 million subscribers within the last five months. Specifically, Airtel, which had 55.6 million customers as at December 2020, saw that figure dropped to 50.3 million as at March. It currently controls 26.3 per cent of the market.

MTN, which had 80.7 million users as at December, lost 4.8 million within the period under review, and currently has 75.9 million customers, and 39.5 per cent market penetration.

Globacom only lost 1.92 million customers. The telecommunications firm had 54.8 million customers four months backs, but currently has 52.9 million and 27.7 per cent expansion.

Only about 131,766 customers lost access on the 9mobile network. The firm had 12.9 million users as at December 2020, but it dropped slightly to 12.8 million by March.

The drop, according to industry analysts, has been due to the Federal Government-imposed linking of National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards and subsequent banning of registration and activation of SIM cards within the period, which led to the inability of subscribers to retrieve their lost SIM cards.

They also blamed this on the shrinking disposable income of an average Nigerian, owing to the poor economic conditions of the country