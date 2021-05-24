United Bank for Africa Group Appoints Caroline Anyanwu As New Board Member

Lagos, Nigeria, May 24, 2021: United Bank for Africa (UBA), the leading pan-African financial services institution, today announced the appointment of Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu to its Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2021.

Caroline Anyanwu holds a First-Class degree in Statistics from the University of Ilorin in Nigeria and has worked extensively in the fields of accounting, taxation, credit risk and banking throughout her career of close to four decades. She worked at UBA from 1996-2006, where she held the position of Head, Credit Risk Management. Mrs. Anyanwu also served as the Deputy Managing Director of Diamond Bank with supervisory responsibility for risk management, until her retirement in 2019.

Speaking on the new appointment, UBA Group Chairman, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu said, “We welcome Caroline back to the UBA Group after fifteen years. She helped develop our credit and risk management, and her track record leaves me in no doubt that she will be able to harness her considerable experience across the African continent to bring valuable contributions to the Group Board of UBA. Corporate governance and risk management are central to what we do at UBA and Caroline Anyanwu aligns perfectly with our vision.”

UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with more than twenty thousand employees Group wide and serving over twenty five million customers. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, UBA provides innovative retail; commercial and corporate banking; cross border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services. UBA is leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge products in Africa.

More information can be found at the company’s website www.ubagroup.com