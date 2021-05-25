n FY 2020, UBA’s performancescore was 73.08% in its industry (for which we assigned a “BB” performance rating); and givenits consistent positive performance with along-term average rating of “BB” as well as an upside potential of 29.25% onits shareprice, we recommend a “BUY”.UBASustains Positive Performance for the 7th Consecutive YearUBA’s financial performance in FY2020 wasquiteimpressive given therecordedincrease inallits income lines.The bank which continuestopositionitself as aleadingPan-African bank,successfully grewits profit after tax (PAT) for the seventh consecutiveyear.Specifically, United Bank for Africa (“UBA”or “the Bank”)grewitsgrossearningsyear-on-year (y-o-y) by 10.82% to N620.38 billionin FY 2020.Also, it interest income increased y-o-y by 10.82% to N427.86 billion in 2020,from N404.83 billion in 2019amidincreasingloans to customers. Notably, net interest income which roseby 16.94% y-o-y to N259.47 billion in FY 2020 from N221.88 billionin FY 2019, was supported by a 7.96% y-o-y decline in interest expense–despite the significant rise in customer depositbase–to N168.40 billion amid low yield environment.Perusing the non-interest incomefigures, we saw net fee and commission income risey-o-yby3.25% to N82.6billion even as net trading and foreign exchange incomeincreased y-o-y by 57.96% to N59.45billion in FY 2020.On the cost side, operating expensessurgedby15.05%to N249.85billion due to higher staff costs andmaintenance costs.Nonetheless,with the all-roundincrease intheincomelines (which drove cost to income ratio lowerto64.08%from67.42%) and under-tax provision (whicheasedto N18.09billion, from N22.20billiondespite the recordedrisein Profit Before Tax),profit after tax ballooned y-o-y by27.70% to N113.77 billion in FY 2020

UBA Takes Conservative Stance on Dividend Payout in 2021…

In an unexpected move UBA lowered itscash reward to investors as it reduced the total dividend payout by almost 50% to N0.52k in FY 2020from N1.00kwhichit paid in FY 2019.The conservative dividend payout was despite the positive performance it printed in the year under review.According tothe bank, Managementtook a conservative approach to retain cash in order to further strengthen its capacity to deliver better returns amid COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties.IncreasedDeposits Driven by CASA,Results inLow Cost of Funds Notably,UBA’stotal liabilities continued to soar at relatively cheaperrate as more deposits flowed into its Current and Savings Accounts(CASA).CASA, as opposed to Term deposits is usually associated with relatively low interest expense.Specifically,Customers deposits rose by 48.09% y-o-y to N5.68 trillion as CASA, which constitutes 67.41% of the customers deposits, increased to N3.83 trillion in the review period. Hence,the bank’scost of funds came significantly lowerat 2.9% in FY 2020 from 4.0% in FY 2019despite the significant rise in deposits.The bank’s total funding mix rose by 36.95% y-o-y to N7.69 trillion from N5.62 trillion it printed in FY 2019.Of the total assets, N2.55 trillion (or 33.19% of total assets) was allocated to risk assets (Loan and Advances) –higher than N2.06 trillion (36.67%) as at FY 2019 –which translatesto a loan to deposit ratio of 38.27% for the bank, down from 43.20%, asitwas less aggressiveongiving out loans to customers despite growingitsdeposit base.Cost of risk rose to 1.25% in 2020 from 1.03% in 2019.Given thelower risk assets,NPL ratio fell to4.70%in 2020,below regulatory requirement of 5%,from 5.30% in 2019.Also, given thelower loan to deposit ratio,we saw more assets sterilized in CBN’s vault as “mandatory reserve deposits with the central bank”. This amountincreasedby32.53% y-o-y to N1.10trillion in 2020 from N832.11billion in 2019

Strong Balance Sheet Supporting Good Returnsto Shareholders…

UBA’s return on average equity stood at19.92% in FY 2020,rising from 16.37% in FY 2019as incomesfrom investment securities as well as term loans advancedto individuals and corporates grew in the review year.UBA significantly increased itsassets in investment securities by 64.21% to N2.58 trillion in FY 2020, from N1.57 trillion in FY 2019.As the bank continuedto maximize wealth forits shareholders, the net assetvalue (NAV) jumped to N20.32 from N16.92in 2019even as itscapital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 22.4%, well above regulatory requirementof 15%.Efficient Operations Outside Nigeria Boost Profitability…UBA was able to increase its profitability given its growing operations across African countries, it now operates in 20 African countries including United Kingdom and United States.Specifically,reveune fromthe Rest of Africa subsidiaries rose by 39.57% to N232.06 billion (constituting 37.41% of the group’s gross income)from N166.27 billion in 2019.Givenitsrelativelyefficient operationsin Rest of Africa, profit from this space rose y-o-y by 43.58% to N59.28 billion (constituting 52.10% of the group’s profit after tax).UBA’s Net Long Position Reduces its Risk on Foreign Currency… AsUBAfurther widensits reach in the Africacontinent, more of its funds get exposed to foreign currency volatility, especially the third currency US dollars.Hence, the need to hedge against this risk.A breakdown from the bank’s books showed that its exposure todepreciation of the Naira against the USDis minimized given its net long position which stood at USD 671.90 million (including SWAP & Forward Contracts worth USD 500.41million).Our Expectation…We expectUBA’s positive performance to be sustained in FY 2021 amid relatively high yield environmentand rising contribution from the Rest of Africaamid operational efficiency.Also, e-bankingincome is expected toincrease as the new normal work practicepropels electronic transactions.Ultimately, we expect an increase in dividend payout in FY 2021.