BREAKING: CBN devalues naira by 7.6%, fixes new exchange rate to dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has fixed new exchange rate for Naira to Dollar.

CBN devalued the Naira by 7.6% against the Dollar in what has been seen as a move to migrate towards a single exchange-rate system for the local currency.

Naija247news understands that the CBN replaced the fixed rate of 379 naira to a dollar used for official transactions with the nafex or the I&E exchange rate of 410.25 naira per dollar, according to data on its website on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The unification of the two rates will improve the Nigeria’s currency-management system and help meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund and investors for transparency.

Before now, Nigeria had adopted multiple exchange rate regime to avoid an outright devaluation of the naira..

Meanwhile, the nafex, which acts as a spot rate, was introduced in 2017 to improve dollar liquidity and encourage inflows from foreign investors that were exiting the country following the 2016 economic crisis.

