Nigerian Breweries targets 70% renewable energy usage by 2030

Nigerian Breweries Plc has revealed plans to achieve 70% renewable energy usage by 2030. The news was announced at the official commissioning of the company’s solar power plant.

The brewery’s managing director, Jordi Borrut Bel, was speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the 663.6kW solar power plant in Ibadan. Bel said the project would reduce the plant’s carbon emission from its Ibadan brewery by 10,000 tonnes over its lifespan.

The company has described the move as part of its contribution to reducing carbon footprints from its production plants across the country.

“We are brewing a better world by significantly reducing carbon emission from our production sites by 2030,” Bel said. He noted that plans are also underway to expand the project as well as commission other similar solar plants in the company’s Aba, Enugu and Lagos bottling plants.

He said: “We do not want to only be the number one in sales and profitability; we also want to be the number one in environmental sustainability to enable the communities we operate in to benefit from our operations in the best possible way.”

According to the Bel, with this investment the firm seeks to be the leading sustainable and environmental brewer in the country, while urging other manufacturers to emulate the initiative to preserve the environment.

The solar power plant is expected to provide 800MW of power yearly.

“This means clean energy for us at Nigerian Breweries, but it also means clean energy and air to the people of Ibadan and Ogun State,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of Nigerian Breweries, Kola Jamodu, stressed that the solar plant would help to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, saying that the commissioning of the plant is the first of its kind in the brewery industry.

“We are determined to continue to set the pace in innovation, ideas, integrity and attributes that we share with the government and the people of Oyo,” he said.

He highlighted that the company has invested hundreds of millions of naira in various community projects and social investments in areas of education, health, and access to potable water.

The Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Oyo State Branch, Lanre Popoola, said it was disheartening that the Nigerian power sector cannot provide and supply adequate electricity to industries and domestic households despite being a rapidly growing economy that is blessed with large deposits of coal, oil and gas asides its status as Africa’s largest oil producer.