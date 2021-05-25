Tue, May 25, 2021, 10:22 AM·2 min read

* Nigeria has Africa’s largest economy

* Cenbank holds main lending rate at 11.5%

* Rate held for fourth time since September

* Cenbank governor warns Nigeria faces stagflation (Changes headline, adds analyst, quotes, bullets)

The Central Bank of Nigeria has retained the monetary policy rate at 11.5 per cent, with the assymetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced this Tuesday after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that began Monday.

The bank also retained other parameters.

Addressing journalists at the end of the 2-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, Mr Emefiele said the committee also voted to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent as well as the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

The move is expected to allow further economic growth, despite four-year high inflation, after the country exited recession last year.

Earlier in the week, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.51 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

In his address on Tuesday, Mr Emefiele said economic recovery remains fragile, despite the GDP growth.

The CBN governor urged the government to consolidate efforts on addressing the security and infrastructural challenges militating against growth.

“In the view of the MPC, although the economy has recovered from recession, the recovery was very fragile given that the GDP of 0.51% was still far below population growth rate,” the CBN governor said.

Africa’s largest economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter, lifted by higher crude production and oil prices, as activity gains momentum amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions. But Dollar shortages have stoked inflation, while a shrinking labour market and mounting insecurity have pressured households.

Emefiele said the bank was no longer dealing in the 380 naira official rate, which it had held since July last year. It published the exchange rate on its website late on Monday, quoting the naira at 410.25 to the dollar.

“The fiscal benefits of a now-confirmed official NGN devaluation to levels of circa 410 are clear,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered.

“Not only does this provide a boost to oil-related earnings in local currency terms, but Nigeria’s efforts to borrow externally will also be more favourably received as a result,” she said.

Emefiele, when asked about the exchange rate at the briefing, said: “It is not fixed but it is not floating. We are still running a managed float.”

He said that meant the bank would “intervene to control the exchange rate in the market” when it felt that was necessary.

Emefiele was silent on clearing a backlog of dollar demand to help relieve pressure on the naira’s exchange rate.

The country was grappling with low growth before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a recession and created large financing gaps. Few expected the central bank to alter interest rates after it cut them last September.