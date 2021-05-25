VCDP hands over projects worth N100m to Nasarawa communities

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa (Nasarawa State), May 25, 2021 The Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has constructed and delivered projects worth N100 million in five local government areas of Nasarawa State.

The projects were aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic development of the people.

Dr Eunice Adgidzi, Programme Coordinator in the state, gave the figure on Tuesday while handing over projects at Kurudu Community in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the VCDP is a collaborative effort between the Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

According to the coordinator, the programme is to promote rural development, tackle poverty and boost food security with focus on cassava and rice value chains in the state and Nigeria.

Newsmen reports that the projects handed over included solar-powered boreholes, 14 stalls and 10 stores with offices.

Adgidzi explained that the projects were cited and completed in Lafia, Doma, Wamba, Nasarawa and Karu LGAs of Nasarawa State.

“VCDP) is a Federal Government of Nigeria and International Fund for Agricultural Development ( IFAD) programme that focuses on supporting cassava and rice value chains.

“It is meant for small farmers in Nigeria, while also addressing the constraints along the value chains.

“The goal of the programme is to reduce rural poverty, increase food security and accelerate development.

“The specific programme development objective is that the incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava in the targeted LGAs are enhanced on a sustainable basis,” She said.

Adgidzi commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in ensuring that Nasarawa was among the states benfitting from the programme.

She lauded the communities for their cooperation in ensuring the success of the projects.

The coordinator urged the people to form cooperative societies to benefit from projects that would have direct bearing on their lives.

Also speaking, Alhaji Idris Alkali, the District Head of Kurudu community, appreciated the VCDP and the Nasarawa State Government for the projects.

Alkali assured of his community’s readiness to protect the projects.

Responding, Mr Adamu Iyakwo, Mrs Sanaye Abba, the Chairman and Women Leader, respectively, of the Achejebwa Multipurpose Cooperative Society, lauded the VCDP for the gesture.

According to them, the projects would go a long way in tackling water scarcity as well as improve on the standard of living of the people of the area.