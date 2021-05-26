Anambra 2021: Okoli formally declares, says no anointed candidate in Party

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, May 25, 2021 Chief Rommy Okoli, an aspirant in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra, has said that nobody has anointed any contestant for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Okoli said this while making public declaration of his aspiration in Awka on Tuesday.

He said neither Gov. Willie Obiano nor anybody within the party has announced any preferred candidate, adding that he is in the race with the conviction that APGA constitution will be allowed to guide the party primary.

Okoli, the Chairman of Nnewi South Local Government, said he is the best candidate in the contest because he represents the new face of leadership in Anambra.

He said his declaration is a response to a divine call to consolidate on the achievement of Gov. Obiano and wipe the tears of the forsaken and poor in the state.

“Issue of anointed candidate in APGA has been debated and rested as far as I am concerned.

“APGA has a constitution, the Electoral Act is clear on how a primary election should be conducted and I am sure that our leaders will uphold it.

“There is no anointed candidate, Gov. Obiano, who is the leader of the party, has never told us that there is an anointed candidate, APGA hierarchy has not said it, so it should not bother anybody,” he said.

Okoli said if he wins the primary and election proper, his administration will focus on road construction/rehabilitation, education, security, healthcare and youth/women empowerment.

He said having chaired a local government, he knew the importance of elected council officials, promising that he will clear every legal bottleneck and conduct LG election within one year in office.

Okoli said Anambra South senatorial district should produce the next governor as agreed in the party’s rotation principle, while urging those already holding elective office to keep their positions and allow others to contest.

“I have the capacity, ideas, vision and contacts to move Anambra forward and deliver my social contract with the people.

“I was part of the people that proposed rotation of government in Anambra under former governor Peter Obi, we campaigned and it was agreed by everybody that North Zone should produce a governor in 2013.

“This time it is the time of Anambra South and I want to believe that every political party should produce their candidate from the South, Nnewi South has not produced a governor and I am the only one contesting from there.