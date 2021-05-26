COVID-19:GovLalong inaugurates 10-Member committee on Economy Recovery

By Martha Agas

Jos, May 25, 2021 Gov. Simon Lalong on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-Member Plateau Steering Committee, on COVID-19 Action Economic Stimulus Programme for Result (NG-CARES).

Inaugurating the committee at Government House Jos, Lalong charged members to justify the confidence reposed in them, by delivering on the targets of the programme.

“By this inauguration, Plateau is fully ready to participate in the implementation of the programme which is financed by the World Bank.

“Our dear State has qualified to access 20 million dollars (over N8 billion ) from the 750 million dollars to be accessed by the Federal Government, to address the negative consequences of COVID-19 on our economy,” he said

He said their commitement would ensure Plateau qualifies for the timely disbursement from the World Bank, saying he would give them the needed support to achieve the programme’s objectives.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected lives and exposed poor and vulnerable households to more challenges in job and business losses; food insecurity; and access of other basic services while drastically reducing government revenues.

He said that the NG-CARES programme

was initiated to assist in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, explaining that the state opted to implement all the three result areas of the programme, because of their expected social intervention impacts on the economy.

Lalong further explained that the result Area I, was premised to achieve increased social transfers, basic services, and livelihood support to the poor and vulnerable households, with an estimated of 39,014 beneficiaries.

” For Result Area II which is aimed at increasing food production and security, as well as boosting safe and functional food supply chains, there are about 18,973 beneficiaries targeted.

” Result Area III which is for facilitating recovery and enhancing capabilities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ( MSMEs) has 2,142 targeted beneficiaries.

“Therefore, we expect that over 60,129 citizens of Plateau State will benefit from the project which has the potential of transforming the landscape of our economy,” he said.

He said the State Cares Steering Committee (SCSC) would be responsible for providing oversight direction to the implementing agencies and approve their work plans and budgets.

Lalong further explained that the committee would ensure that funds are released to delivery platforms in accordance with the funds flow agreement, as well as ensure that there is full compliance with the Program Appraisal Document.

The governor warned that he would not tolerate any act of non-performance or willful sabotage, saying the programme is an opportunity to actualise his vision of economic rebirth by promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.

Responding, Mr Sylvester Wallangko the chairman of the committee and Commisioner for Budget and Economic Planning, assured members would work hard to carry their responsibilities in line with the guidelines of the programme.

Other members of the committee include Mr Haggai Gutap who would serve as the Secetary, the commisioner for Finance Dr Regina Soemlat, the commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Istifanus Finangwai and Dr Sumaye Hamza the state focal person of the Social Investment Programme among others.